The court-martial of Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis, originally scheduled to begin Monday, has been postponed, a 1st Cavalry Division official said Friday when questioned about the case which has attracted wide interest.
In March, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of obstruction of justice — charges which Marquis denies. Read more about her case here: https://bit.ly/3i6fthv.
If found guilty, Marquis said she could face up to nine years behind bars and the single mother could risk losing custody, at least temporarily, of her four children under the age of 10.
Marquis declined to provide further comment about the case Friday.
During a hearing on Oct. 1, Fort Hood’s prosecuting attorneys, Capt. Catherine Pettus and Capt. Joshua Reyes presented a motion before Judge Lt. Col. Tiffany Pond to exclude evidence in Marquis’ ongoing criminal case at the Zane Finkelstein Judicial Center on Fort Hood.
At that hearing, Marquis’ Army-appointed attorney accused opposing counsel of “cherry picking evidence” in the case.
“Whether allegations against Staff Sgt. Marquis were credible to begin with, how they were handling this case; these are all facts the government is going to need to present to prove negligence,” Capt. Ryan Speray, one of two attorneys for Marquis, said during the hearing on Oct. 1. “It seems that the government is cherry picking the facts and evidence they want to present. The underlying misconduct is relevant but it’s relevant to the extent they need to prove up the specifications of the charge. It’s akin to forcing the defense to start mid-sentence and rendering defense unable to present the complete story to the fact finders.”
Marquis’ civilian lawyer, El Paso-based defense attorney Leonard Morales likened the motion to exclude evidence as “a nuclear bomb.”
“Without pussyfooting around and dancing around the issue, we need to look at the charges, Judge,” Morales said.
The charge against Marquis, Morales said at the time, surrounds whether Marquis had knowledge of sexual assault charges against her son.
He said the exclusion of evidence pertaining to her son’s civil case would “essentially handcuff” their legal team from being able to respond on behalf of Marquis.
In October, Pettus denied allegations of cherry picking evidence, arguing that the “government’s intent is to not confuse the fact finder.”
During the hearing, Marquis’ lawyers made a motion to compel testimony from a forensic psychiatrist.
“The credibility and the voracity of some of these disclosures made by very young daughters are at issue in this case,” Speray said in October, adding that a forensic psychiatrist could discuss accepted standards and methods surrounding child forensic interviews.
Pettus argued a forensic psychiatrist was not relevant in order for Marquis’ counsel to prepare for her case.
Marquis told the Herald in July she is being punished for an old “child protective services” case in North Carolina involving her second eldest son, which was dismissed. A letter from the Cumberland County Department of Social Services in North Carolina to Sandy Marquis dated May 26, 2017, says the case was closed, stating “protective services are no longer needed.”
Marquis’ son told the Herald in July he lied about the sexual assault allegations in North Carolina when he was a teenager.
The dismissed CPS case was reopened in Texas in November of 2018 after Marquis was stationed at Fort Hood. Marquis’ three youngest children under the age of 6 were placed in foster care on Nov. 9, 2018. It took nine months for Marquis to get her children back from state custody, she said.
In July, an active-duty Army master sergeant and a retired sergeant first class went on the record in support of Marquis, backed up her claim that certain officials at Fort Hood knew an officer, who no longer is stationed at Fort Hood, lied about her case — a lie which Marquis said could land her in jail if not corrected.
Marquis’ court-martial will be scheduled for a later date at Fort Hood.
