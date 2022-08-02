A staff sergeant from a Fort Hood brigade has died in a “vehicle related incident” in eastern Europe, Army officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood’s 11th Signal Brigade died in Lithuania while on temporary duty status, according to John Tomassi, spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa.
The accident happened on Thursday morning.
“An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to the incident,” Tomassi said in a statement to the Herald. “We are in direct coordination with our host nation counterparts as we continue the investigation process. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Magallan.”
According to the The Baltic Times on Thursday, the soldier “based in Latvia died after his car fell off a drawbridge into a river in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda.”
According to the sources, the U.S. serviceman was in civilian clothes. He had come from Latvia in a rented car and stayed in a hotel in Klaipeda, the Times reported. At the time of the accident, the drawbridge was up and the barrier was down.
Thousands of Fort Hood soldiers are currently deployed to Europe and have been training with NATO allies in the region, including Lithuania and nearby Latvia, two of the Baltic States.
