The body of a 21-year-old Fort Hood soldier who drowned at Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Saturday was recovered Monday morning, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The Sheriff’s Department received a call Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. about a man who had not resurfaced while swimming at Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Reports were that the male swam into the water to try and retrieve a floatation device that had gotten away, began to struggle and went under water and did not resurface.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Gregory Ellis; an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman was called to the scene to initiate the inquest, and at this time, an autopsy has not been ordered by Coleman, the release said.
Resources from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team were called in to assist in the search, which went on throughout the remainder of Saturday evening, all of Sunday and into Monday morning, when the victim’s body was located and recovered in the same area of the lake where witnesses had observed him go under water.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate this incident with the assistance of U.S. Army Officials on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.