Fort Hood officials are investigating the death of soldier over the weekend.
A Fort Hood soldier with the “1st Cavalry Division was found unresponsive behind his company barracks Oct. 9,” according to a news release posted to Fort Hood’s website Tuesday night.
The headline for the news release said the soldier was found “deceased” behind the barracks. Foul play is not suspected in the death, a 1st Cavalry Division spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.
No other details about the soldier or the circumstances of his death have been released by Fort Hood.
“More details will be released once all next of kin have been notified. The incident is under investigation,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.