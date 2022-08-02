The Killeen Police Department on Sunday found a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier dead at his off-post residence in Killeen, according to a 3rd Cavalry Regiment spokeswoman. He had died on Saturday of undisclosed reasons.
“The next of kin have been notified. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not release the name of the deceased trooper until the KPD investigation is complete,” the unit spokeswoman said in response to a Herald inquiry.
