According to a news release on Oct. 7 from the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Fort Hood, a soldier assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade is in pre-trial confinement suspected of multiple sexual assaults on base.
Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas of the Central Texas Field Office for the Army CID said in the release that the 29-year-old suspect was detained on Oct. 2 upon entering the gate to the installation after an alleged sexual assault of a fellow soldier. The subject is suspected to be linked to previous assaults.
“We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” Thomas said. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”
The release stated that in July, Army CID special agents discovered commonalities among unresolved investigations, but could not definitively link the crimes. At that time CID, III Armored Corps and Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Hood took a comprehensive approach to reinforce safety and security on the installation.
“Fort Hood and III Armored Corps will continue to implement initiatives begun over the last 18 months to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of our soldiers, family members and civilians at Fort Hood,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general, Fort Hood and III Armored Corps. “We are thankful for the hard work of the Criminal Investigation Division and the soldiers who assisted in apprehending this suspect.”
These initiatives included safety briefings, education on how and when to report suspicious activity and women’s self-defense classes. It also includes command directed inspections of barracks to ensure proper safety equipment and procedures and the implementation of various investigative tools that ultimately assisted in the identification of the subject.
To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Army CID will not release any further information at this time.
