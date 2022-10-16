MILITARY

According to a news release on Oct. 7 from the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Fort Hood, a soldier assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade is in pre-trial confinement suspected of multiple sexual assaults on base.

Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas of the Central Texas Field Office for the Army CID said in the release that the 29-year-old suspect was detained on Oct. 2 upon entering the gate to the installation after an alleged sexual assault of a fellow soldier. The subject is suspected to be linked to previous assaults.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.