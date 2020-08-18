Fort Hood officials on Tuesday released the name of a soldier who died Aug. 12 from injuries suffered while providing assistance at an accident scene on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen, Texas.
Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, whose home of record is listed as Science Hill, Kentucky, entered the Army in March 2018 as an Army Patriot launching station enhanced operator-maintainer and has been assigned to the 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.
Aton’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
“The command wishes to express its condolences to the families and friends of Specialist Jakob Aton, and all who have been affected by this tragic accident. Specialist Aton was a professional, committed to the mission. His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the ‘Lightning Brigade’ and our Army. The entire team is heartbroken. Our priority right now is to take care of his family, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time,” said Col. Ethan Hall, commander, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
