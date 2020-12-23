A Fort Hood soldier died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident Friday on State Highway 195 near Georgetown, according to his Army unit at Fort Hood.
Spc. Robert Dufina got in the accident on his way to work Friday, according to a Facebook post this week by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. Dufina was with 3rd Cavalry’s Regimental Support Squadron.
“He and his family are valued members of our team. The Brave Rifles family is devastated by the loss of such a caring medic and model Trooper,” according to the Facebook post. “We will provide updates as details on remembrance ceremonies become available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.