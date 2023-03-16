Basaldua Ruiz

 Thaddeus Imerman

The death of an Hispanic, female soldier at Fort Hood this week has sparked thoughts of Vanessa Guillen, according to comments on social media attached to posts about reports of the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, but Fort Hood officials say “no foul play was evident” in her death.

That may not change the sentiment of some on social media.

Michael Fornino

The culture of Fort Hood, toxic leadership and lack of accountability is beyond belief at this point.

Then again, it certainly made sure Mayor Pro Tem Wilkerson was covered and out of the spot light for any accountability in the 2nd Fort Hood shooting, in that he certainly was clueless about the stability of one of his Soldiers.

Quite the kabuki dance by him and rescue by then III Corps Commander Mark Milley.

