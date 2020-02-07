The first few hundred soldiers of about 4,000 troops from Fort Hood’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are beginning to return home after a deployment to South Korea.
The 3rd Brigade “Greywolf” deployed to South Korea in July for a nine-month rotation.
At least two flights of troops have already returned to Fort Hood, and more are expected throughout the rest of the month.
The troops performed extensive training during the mission, and were there as a reaction force in case combat broke out on the Korean peninsula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.