Meredith

Col. Ann Meredith

A Fort Hood brigade commander is under investigation after being placed on suspension, Fort Hood officials confirmed Tuesday.

Following questions from the Herald, Fort Hood officials said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander of Fort Hood and III Corps, suspended Col. Ann Meredith, commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, on Jan. 5 pending results of an investigation, according to a III Corps spokeswoman.

