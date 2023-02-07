A Fort Hood brigade commander is under investigation after being placed on suspension, Fort Hood officials confirmed Tuesday.
Following questions from the Herald, Fort Hood officials said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander of Fort Hood and III Corps, suspended Col. Ann Meredith, commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, on Jan. 5 pending results of an investigation, according to a III Corps spokeswoman.
Meredith is the spouse of Col. Jon Meredith, the former commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, who was relieved of his duties in October 2022 by Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, the division commander, due to “a loss of confidence in judgment and ability to command.”
No other information is available at this time in order “to protect the privacy of the individuals involved, and as a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on ongoing investigations,” said Lt. Col. Tania Donovan, III Corps spokeswoman.
At about the same time Jon Meredith was relieved of his duties, Col. Anthony Wilson, the then commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade, was also relieved for similar reasons.
