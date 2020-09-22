The commanding general of U.S. Forces Command, the higher headquarters of III Corps, issued a challenge earlier this month that Fort Hood’s highest command group could not resist taking up.
Gen. Michael Garrett challenged all units in the Army to a Leg Tuck Challenge in honor of Suicide Awareness Month. The leg tuck is an exercise in the Army’s new Army Combat Fitness Test, which officially replaces the Army Physical Fitness Test in October.
According to The Army Times, the leg tuck is the most failed event in the six event test. To do the leg tuck, soldiers hold onto an overhead bar and bring their knees towards their chest.
In a video posted on Facebook Monday, members of III Corps took up the challenge on Sept. 17.
“As we build stronger and more physically fit soldiers by investing in daily (physical training), so, too must we invest in cohesive teams based on engaged leadership so that no soldier feels isolated or disconnected,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, in the video. “I challenge each of you to improve your leg tuck performance by investing in it every week. Set a goal to add one leg tuck to your personal best.
“And then I challenge the leaders to invest every day in your soldiers,” he said. “You need to know them just a little bit better. Show them that you care and that you’re invested in them. That’s what builds cohesive teams, and cohesive teams are our best defense against suicide.”
Richardson’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, said that trust is the cornerstone of building cohesive teams.
“We must know and care for our soldiers,” he said. “But knowing and caring for our soldiers is not just knowing their name and where they live. It’s letting them know what the standards are, enforcing the standards, ensuring they’ve set goals and fulfill those goals for those soldiers.”
III Corps subsequently challenged the 1st Armored Division — a component of III Corps located at Fort Bliss, Texas — to complete the challenge as well.
