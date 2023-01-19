An Army veteran who pleaded guilty last year to taking part in the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of military gear from Fort Hood was sentenced in federal court this week.
During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton sentenced Brandon Dominic Brown to three years of probation and six months of home detention, along with mental health treatment. The judge also ruled that, like Brown’s co-defendant Jessica Elaintrell Smith, Brown will have to pay $1.29 million in restitution to the U.S. government.
The theft from Fort Hood storage containers included high-tech Army scopes, night-vision devices, radios and more.
The last co-defendant in the case, Nathan Nichols, already has pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced on Feb. 21, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos. He received the items stolen by Brown and Smith and attempted to sell the items on eBay.
All three cases are being heard in the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi.
In a sentencing memorandum, Brown’s attorney argued that the incident was a departure for Brown.
“A sentence of probation is appropriate in this case because the offense qualifies as ... aberrant behavior,” according to attorney David D. White, in a document filed in federal court on Jan. 13. “Aberrant behavior means a single criminal occurrence or single criminal transaction that was committed without significant planning, was of limited duration and represents a marked deviation from an otherwise law-abiding life ... Brown has no criminal history other than some non-judicial violations while serving with the U.S. Army.”
Brown’s attorney cited other factors when he argued for probation.
“Mr. Brown’s family ties to the community and lack of criminal history are compelling mitigating factors,” according to White’s memorandum. “He has acted admirably while out on pretrial release and has no intentions of straying from a straight and narrow lifestyle.”
On Sept. 15, 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to one count in the federal indictment: conspiracy to defraud the United States. As part of a plea agreement, two of the three counts against him were dismissed.
Smith was sentenced on Aug. 2, 2022, to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Tipton ordered that Smith pay nearly $1.3 million as restitution to the U.S. Army.
Fort Hood equipment
The Army’s investigation began after it was discovered on June 17, 2021, that the locks had been cut on 17 Conex shipping containers on Fort Hood. An audit showed that 137 items were missing: 72 scopes, 60 radios, three night-vision devices and two receiver/transmitters.
An investigator searched the internet to see if he could identify the stolen property advertised for resale. He found a thermal scope for sale on eBay for $4,500, and was able to match the serial number to the Fort Hood theft. The same person, who later was determined to be Nichols, had other items listed for sale that matched the serial numbers of the goods from Fort Hood.
Investigators checked surveillance videos of the access gate, which showed Smith entering Fort Hood twice on the night of June 16, 2021, and a man whom police determined to be Brown entering once on June 16 and again on June 17, 2021.
Police used cellphone data to determine that Smith traveled to Nichols’s home in Corpus Christi on June 17, 2021, a few hours after the theft. Smith told police that she paid Brown $5,000, for his role in the theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.