Fort Hood main gate

A police vehicle is seen outside the Fort Hood main gate in this Herald file photo.

 Herald | File

An Army veteran who pleaded guilty last year to taking part in the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of military gear from Fort Hood was sentenced in federal court this week.

During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton sentenced Brandon Dominic Brown to three years of probation and six months of home detention, along with mental health treatment. The judge also ruled that, like Brown’s co-defendant Jessica Elaintrell Smith, Brown will have to pay $1.29 million in restitution to the U.S. government.

