Fort Hood’s top commander authorized the closure of Fort Hood with only mission essential personnel required to work Thursday due to forecasted extremely cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and hazardous road conditions, according to a news release Wednesday.
“Fort Hood leadership will continue to monitor weather conditions and will make a decision mid-day Feb 3 on re-opening the post Feb. 4. The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary will be closed,” the release said.
For other AAFES facility closures, visit facebook.com/HoodExchange.
The Fort Hood Child Development Center will be open for child care services for mission essential personnel only, the release said.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announced that all beneficiary appointments for Thursday will be rescheduled or shifted to virtual health appointments. This includes clinics, surgeries, administration, and ancillary services.
The COVID testing site and vaccination site (Abrams Gym) will be closed Thursday and will reopen when weather conditions permit, officials said Wednesday. For additional information, visit facebook.com/CRDAMC.
Killeen ISD canceled all classes on Fort Hood for Thursday. Soldiers and their families should check with their school districts for possible school closings in their area.
For the latest information on these closures, visit either forthoodpresscenter.com or facebook.com/usagforthood.
