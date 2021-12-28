Area residents may see smoke rising from the direction of Fort Hood Wednesday and Thursday, but it is planned.
Two organizations on post are planning to — depending on weather conditions — burn a portion of live fire areas or Training Area 10, said Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the Endangered Species Management Team of the Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch.
The live fire training areas are in the middle of the installation between West and East Range Roads. Training Area 10 is on the north side of the installation off Old Georgetown, Straws Mill and West Range Roads.
Last week, the two organizations conducted prescribed burn operations in training areas 89, 90 and 91 between last Tuesday and Wednesday.
