Smoke is expected to rise in the air from Fort Hood later this week.
The Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, is planning to conduct prescribed burn operations to include slash piles in training areas 35 and 36 on Thursday and Friday, contingent upon weather conditions and availability. Those training areas located on the southeast side of Fort Hood off North Nolan and Nolanville/Quarry roads.
