The annual Christmas with the CAV concert will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Fort Hood. The 1st Cavalry Division band will play a 90-minute concert for soldiers, families and the public at Howze Theater.
The concert happens every year and it’s a spectacular presentation of musical talent by the division’s band, which is orchestrated, planned and rehearsed months in advance, according to organizers.
