Job Fair

The Transition Assistance Program Summer Mega Career Fair fills the Lone Star Conference Center with transitioning troops, job-seekers and 180 employers at Fort Hood, Texas, June 14, 2022. "Normally, we attract between 3,500 and 5,000 job-seekers," Jerry Hernandez, a transition specialist with Fort Hood TAP, said.

 Blair Dupre, Fort Hood Public Affairs

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life, Transition Assistance Program will host its Mega Career Fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center, with 200 vendors representing more than 95,000 employment opportunities.

The event is open to all job seekers, soldiers, spouses and civilians. Non-Department of Defense ID card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center prior to coming on post.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.