FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life, Transition Assistance Program will host its Mega Career Fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center, with 200 vendors representing more than 95,000 employment opportunities.
The event is open to all job seekers, soldiers, spouses and civilians. Non-Department of Defense ID card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center prior to coming on post.
Parking at the Lone Star Conference Center is reserved for handicapped and career fair support personnel only.
Job seekers may park on 22nd & 23rd streets (East of First Army Div West HQ) between 761st Tank Battalion and Old Battalion Avenues.
From administrative opportunities to roles in law enforcement, there will be many career paths for job seekers to choose from. Employers will range from local companies to international companies.
The Mega Career Fair, which is held twice a year, is free and requires no registration for job seekers.
