FORT HOOD — Tuesday is the day. In a ceremony on Fort Hood at 9 a.m., III Corps and garrison leadership will formally present Fort Cavazos to the world and officially retire the designation named for a Confederate general.

While many opposed the name change — whether for historical reasons or for the costs implied with the change — the riots caused around the nation by the May 2020 death of George Floyd caused Congress to begin rethinking the optics of federal properties named after members of the Confederacy. At a time of racial unrest, military installations and properties named after proponents of slavery presented negative connotations.

