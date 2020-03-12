Fort Hood and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center leadership are in communication and coordination with federal, state, local and private sector health partners to conduct planning in regard to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a news release from Fort Hood on Thursday.
"Currently, military and local area public health officials have seen no evidence of COVID-19 occurring in surrounding Central Texas communities," said Col. Jason Wesbrock, Fort Hood's garrison commander. "Estimates are the current threat to public health and risk of exposure to the virus is low. Fort Hood leadership continues to prioritize the health and safety of our military, civilians and family members. We will continue to advise precautionary measures to protect the health and welfare of our community."
He reminded people on and off the installation to take preventive measures, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
