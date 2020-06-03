FORT HOOD – Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” were in the field this week for a command post training exercise designed to practice not only their warfighting readiness but also safety protocols to protect themselves against a new enemy — COVID-19.
Members of the 4,400-troop brigade that includes seven battalions were spread out across the post this week practicing real-time combat scenarios during what is referred to as a “Lethality Validation” exercise to test communications and simulated combat tactics. These types of training rotations are practiced routinely, but this three-day exercise was the first to include safety requirements designed to protect soldiers from the virus.
“We try to do those monthly, but this is the first one like this since the pandemic,” Maj. Marcellus Simmons, brigade public affairs officer, said Wednesday morning, as up to a hundred brigade members worked in and around a compound of tents set up in a field alongside Clear Creek Road.
Some were setting up satellite communications equipment, while others assembled various other components of a command post similar to what would be used on an actual battlefield. Inside one tent, soldiers wearing masks worked side by side at computer stations, as communications came in and out of the command center.
Everyone entering the compound had their temperature checked, and was asked a series of questions about how they were feeling, and whether they had been around anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re rehearsing battle drills that allow us to apply different forms of indirect fire, joint assets, and other lethal force around the battlefield, and we’re doing it all in a COVID environment,” said Maj. David “Cam” Smith, brigade operations officer. “We are accepting that there is a risk to the force, but we are taking a lot of mitigations to mitigate that risk, while making sure we don’t accept a risk to mission that the nation can’t afford.
“We’ve set up the (command post) configuration the same way as we would (on the battlefield). What we’ve done is taken measures of spacing people (apart), keeping people outside as opposed to inside where we can, enforcing PPE masks, gloves, hand sanitizer … and we’re very systematic about stopping at certain intervals to sanitize the keyboards, the mouse, the radios, and then resume operations.
“We’ve also got medics who screen troopers, temperature checks, asking if they’ve been in contact with anyone believed to have COVID. We’re doing everything we can to protect the trooper, to protect the force, and at the same time, be ready to protect the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.