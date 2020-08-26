More than 500 Fort Hood soldiers that deployed to Poland earlier this summer are back home.
The 550 troops with 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment were sent to the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland in July, and returned earlier this week.
The battalion is part of the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, known as the Ironhorse Brigade, and the training mission tested the unit’s ability to deploy as a combined arms battalion.
The exercise demonstrated how “quickly we can deploy, become lethal on any battlefield all while doing so safely with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, the brigade commander.
