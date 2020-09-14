Fort Hood’s top general and about 250 troops returned home from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East over the weekend.
Over 250 troops from III Corps headquarters at Fort Hood deployed to Iraq and Kuwait over a year ago for a yearlong deployment to head up the ground forces coalition against the Islamic State group and the command element for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
On Saturday, a video was posted on the III Corps Facebook page showing the troops returning along with Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
This was the third time III Corps Headquarters led the task force, according to III Corps. Previous deployments included one from September 2015 to August 2016, completing the “Abeyance” and beginning the “Intensification” Operation Inherent Resolve Campaign phases; and from September 2017 to September 2018, the “Defeat” phase where they contributed greatly to the destruction of the ISIS physical Caliphate in Iraq and Syria, III Corps spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said last year.
The task force led 74 nations and five international organizations operating at the invitation of the government of Iraq in support of Iraqi Security Forces in the regional pursuit of an enduring defeat of the Islamic State, officials said.
