FORT HOOD — The 3rd Cavalry Regiment conducted a remembrance run for Spc. Vanessa Guillen on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of her disappearance and death.
Spc. Vanessa Guillén was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at the time of her death.
“Vanessa’s death was a tragic event, and one that the regiment will never forget, and that is why we are conducting this run,” said Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment’s commander. “Vanessa loved to run, and this is a way that we can honor and remember her today.”
Bradley said April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and the run for Guillen reinforces the commitment to rebuilding trust and support among the soldiers and families.
The unit ran to the newly dedicated Guillen Gate named in her honor and placed three wreaths at the base of the gate’s entrance sign.
Guillén, 20, was found dead at the end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
In the aftermath of Guillen’s disappearance and death, then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy commissioned an independent review board to take a thorough look at Fort Hood’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program. The board reported nine findings and 70 recommendations relating to SHARP, Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, missing soldier protocols, and the installation’s crime prevention and public relations efforts.
The Army is in the process of implementing changes based on the findings and recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.