FORT HOOD — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hosted a Vietnam War veteran recognition ceremony at Fort Hood on Friday.
At least 24 Vietnam veterans and family members, Company B soldiers from the brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, and members of the Central Texas Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-5 gathered to pay tribute to three Vietnam veterans of Company B.
Retired Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey, retired 1st Sgt. Emerson “Top” Trainer, and Spc. Jack “Squirt” Miller, were recognized during the ceremony, and photos with biographical information was unveiled, and placed on permanent display in the common areas of Company B.
The company was engaged in fierce combat operations during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969, and the three troopers highlighted during the ceremony were selected because of their bravery and courage under fire.
“Military service in the 60s and 70s was not received quite so warmly, or embraced as it is today,” said Tim Trainer, the son of Emerson Trainer who recently passed away. “That makes today’s recognition of these B 2-7 veterans even more precious to us.”
Bill Montgomery, a Vietnam veteran of Company B, who served in Vietnam as a platoon leader with all three of the soldiers commended during the ceremony, said the event was very meaningful and that the three men were great soldiers.
“I have great memories, some bad, more good, and they are missed greatly,” Montgomery said. “The (ceremony) means a lot, for the future, also for the people who are here, the young soldiers, and I’m proud to be here.”
Retired 1st Sgt. Carlos Gomez, the Central Texas Combat Veterans Association Chapter 23-5 president, said one of is organization’s most important activities is honoring and paying tribute to veteran, and Vietnam veterans.
“The tribute is about the legacy that they (Vietnam veterans) left behind,” Gomez said. “It’s more important while they are still alive thank them, for what they did. Their legacy is what makes us a better team, a better army, and we need to do that while they are alive.”
