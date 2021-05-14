FORT HOOD — Recently assigned soldiers to the 13th Sustainment Command’s new Green Company participated in team building activities at Leadership Reaction Course as part of the command’s new “People First” integration and reception process on Fort Hood this week.
Newly assigned soldiers to the unit spend two weeks with Green Company completing administrative requirements, addressing sexual harassment and assault, as well as extremism, racism, suicide and conducting activities like the obstacle course.
Capt. Stephen Bracken, commander of Green Company, said the reaction course allows soldiers to observe each other’s strengths and abilities to troubleshoot the obstacles, which builds trust and cohesion.
“We’re trying to build that one solid team,” Bracken said at the Wednesday event. “The teams we’re trying to build here are going to be the lasting relationships that have been built, that (soldiers) can look back and say, ‘Hey, I went through Green Company with that person. I know they know what they’re doing; I trust them.’”
First Sgt. Richard Gaines II, the company’s first sergeant, said these initiatives like “People First” were part of the plan the entire time but that senior leaders in the Army had shifted its focus from these concepts and became mission-oriented.
“We had to protect America, but at the same time, we neglected our resources, and now we’re starting to see that neglect come to the forefront,” Gaines said.
Gaines said he was glad that commanders like Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the 13th Sustainment commander, are taking this initiative to do something.
“If not, everything that’s happened here, especially at Fort Hood, the tragedies that have happened here and those families affected, it would all be in vain if we didn’t take action to get back to what we need to do,” Gaines said.
Soldiers participating in the reaction course and completing the two weeks of reception and integration felt the new initiative was effective. Spc. Shakivia Battle recently arrived at Fort Hood from Fort Carson, Colorado.
“Green Company has been a great asset to my transition here to Fort Hood. It’s made the process much easier,” Battle said.
Battle said she was apprehensive about coming to Fort Hood because of the media attention on the tragic events that have occurred on the post during the last year, including the disappearance and murder of Vanessa Guillen. However, Battle said her experience since arriving at the Army post has been different.
When asked if she felt safe at Fort Hood, Battle responded, “I do.”
The soldiers were the third iteration of Green Company to conduct the two-week reception since the company was established in April.
