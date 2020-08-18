FORT HOOD — Smoke engulfed the Army’s newest version of the M1A2 Abrams tank as a thunderous blast from its 120 mm smoothbore cannon headed toward a target panel 1,500 meters down range during a live-fire exercise Tuesday on Fort Hood.
Members of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted the first round of gunnery practice for the newly fielded M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams, an upgraded version of the Army’s main battle tank that includes improved “fire control electronics,” engine, drive-train and tracks.
The “Greywolf Brigade” is the first unit in the Army to receive the new tanks, said Lt. Col. Nicholas Sinclair, battalion commander for the brigade’s 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
“We received 29 of these,” Sinclair said Tuesday, as crew members and a team of contractors prepared a long line of the 80-ton tanks for the first round of gunnery practice. “These are brand new tanks, and this is their first time on the range, so we’re putting a round down range in order to make sure everything functions correctly.
“There is a gunnery progression we go through, but the important thing about today is these are the very first rounds that will be going out these tubes since we received these tanks.”
Upgraded features on the new tanks, which also carry .50 caliber and 7.62 mm M240 machine guns, include improved and simplified fire control computer systems, an auxiliary engine to decrease fuel consumption and fortified armor protection.
