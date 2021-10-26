Read the full story in Wednesday’s Fort Hood Herald.
FORT HOOD — Soldiers and their families have a new sport available to them thanks to a little help from a major defense company and Texas’ only National Hockey League team.
On Tuesday, the Boeing Company, in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Pro Players Foundation, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Fort Hood Ball Hockey Court on post.
Lt. Gen. Pat White and Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood command team, were joined by Brad Alberts, president and CEO of the Dallas Stars National Hockey League team; Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services; and Marty Turco, chairman of the Dallas Stars Foundation, in cutting the ribbon to open up the ball hockey court for the soldiers to begin playing.
It is a multi-purpose outdoor court located on Old Ironsides Road near the Ironhorse Dining Facility. The court surface was built using Sport Court, a high-quality modular synthetic sports flooring system, a 48 foot by 94 foot outdoor surfacing lined for ball hockey. Dasher boards surround the court at 42 inches tall with two gates for entrance and two NHL steel ball hockey goals on either end.
Ball hockey is like regular hockey, but is played with a ball instead of a puck, and players run on the hard surface instead of skating.
