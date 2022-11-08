Carlson Law Firm in Killeen hosting sixth annual Vets Food Truck Rally on Wednesday.
With Veterans Day approaching, The Carlson Law Firm is preparing to serve more than 200 service members at its sixth annual Veterans Food Truck Rally in Killeen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans with a valid military ID can come to the parking lot of The Carlson Law Firm in Killeen to enjoy a free lunch.
All veterans who come with a valid military ID will have the chance to receive a free meal, prizes and more. Veterans can enjoy a free lunch from local food truck favorites, including:
Yeah She Rollin, Cajun cuisine with some extra flair
Korean Kravings, authentic Korean cuisine and specialty items
Rib Tips, the best darn BBQ in Texas
Checkpoint Germany, authentic German Food
Gringos Locos Tacos, Mexican food fresh from scratch
The firm will also be providing free dessert from Cupcake Avenue.
The Carlson Law Firm will host the rally in the parking lot of its principal office, located at 100 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
