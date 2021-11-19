The Training Center of Central Texas in Harker Heights is offering a free meal to all veterans today.
Veterans and military-connected families to "PLEASE JOIN US on 19 NOV 2021 from 1200-1400 (noon to 2 p.m. today) for free hamburgers, hotdogs, beans & chips as a small token of our Thanksgiving for your service and sacrifice," the training center said in a post on its Facebook page.
The training center is at 465 East Central Texas Expressway (Indian Trail Exit), Harker Heights. For more information, call 254-213-3270.
