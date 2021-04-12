FORT HOOD — French and British military officers fired the U.S. Army’s latest main battle tank variant, the Abrams M1A2 SEPV3, known as M1A2C, during a combined arms live-fire training exercise on Fort Hood.
French and British military forces participating in the U.S. Army’s multinational warfighter exercise, known as “Warfighter 21-4,” took advantage of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team’s live-fire tank exercise Sunday, to become familiar with the U.S. Army’s newest tank platform. Following a briefing on the tank’s capabilities, each allied nation officer was provided an opportunity to fire several rounds from the tank.
“I think it (M1A2C) is one of the best in the world,” Giraud said.
When comparing the M1A2C with other tank platforms, Giraud jokingly said, “If I were an American tanker, obviously, I would tell you it’s the best one. But I am French so, yeah it’s one of the best.”
The Warfighter exercise is scheduled through April 15 and involves soldiers from at least four installations including Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg, N.C.; and Grafenwoehr, Germany. The exercise signals the U.S. Army’s return to preparedness for large-scale theater-wide combat operations partnered with multinational forces from the U.K., France and other allied forces.
“Interoperability is the center of future combat,” said Brig. Gen. Vincent Giraud, commander of the 2nd French Armored Brigade. “Interoperability of the systems, interoperability of weapons, and interoperability of staffs. And today, we are predominantly focusing on the interoperability of staffs, and I think it works quite well.”
Approximately 3,000 soldiers from France, the United Kingdom and the U.S. Army began the training exercise at Fort Hood last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.