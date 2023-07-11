FORT CAVAZOS — Firefighters and emergency medical technicians from the Killeen Fire Department and Fort Cavazos Fire Department got together Tuesday on post to train during Fort Cavazos’ annual “Full-Scale Exercise.”
The training scenario this year centered on wild land fires raging through the main cantonment area, the main part of the installation where soldiers and their families work and live. Tuesday’s training began with a two-car “wreck” that caused an explosion, feeding the fire and pushing it into a family housing area.
“This portion of the exercise consisted of a two vehicle simulated accident,” said Battalion Chief Murray Wilson with Fort Cavazos Fire Department, “The two vehicles left the road and one is upside down, adding another aspect to the challenge of extricating any patients who may be on board. It involves elements of extrication, stabilization of the vehicle, patient care and, of course, keeping our guys safe at all times.”
Wilson said this type of training is extremely important to integrate different teams of emergency personnel as the equipment and processes are constantly changing.
“Our goal is to make it seamless, which is why any chance, we try to get together and train,” he said. “To adapt our processes, we may not have taken (certain details) into consideration, and the end goal is the successful mitigation of the emergency.”
The opportunity to work with other local emergency responders can be vital when it comes to capabilities such as proper communication, said Battalion Chief Scott Rose with Fort Cavazos Fire Department.
“As things progress — for instance, we just got a new radio system — so we need to take that radio system and test it,” he said. “At what point does that radio system end up with a failure? That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re pushing all our systems to the limit to figure out what works and what we need to do better in the future.
“So if we found today a problem in our communication system, we could get it fixed so that in a real world situation we don’t run into that problem.”
For the firefighters, the training also gives them a chance to build team work and camaraderie with their fellows from different departments.
“We train often for this kind of scenario, because it’s kind of the bread and butter of what we do, but getting in and working with different crews sometimes, they may not be on the same page as us,” said Firefighter Lt. Brett Fontaine, Fort Cavazos Fire Department. “So we have to train with them and situations kind of dictate what we’re going to be doing.”
During the exercise, soldiers and family members served as role players imitating casualties and families displaced from their homes by the fires. Emergency responders practiced dealing with mass casualties and finding shelter and necessities for the displaced families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.