The federal Government Accountability Office has completed an investigation into the high number of training deaths caused by ground vehicle accidents in the Army and Marine Corps.
The investigation was publicly released July 14 and covered non-combat related accidents between fiscal year 2010 and fiscal year 2019. During that time, the Army and Marine Corps reported 3,753 non-combat accidents resulting in 123 servicemember deaths.
Fort Hood was one of nine training areas included in the scope of the GAO investigation. According to prior Herald reporting, at least 13 Fort Hood soldiers or soldiers training at Fort Hood have been killed in non-combat related vehicle accidents since 2015.
Included in those fatal accidents was an Army truck rollover at Fort Hood that killed eight soldiers and a West Point cadet in 2016.
The GAO report found that while the Army and Marine Corps has established practices to mitigate and prevent tactical vehicle accidents, units did not consistently implement them. Other factors, including vehicle type and unit priorities, affected the amount of training that vehicle drivers received and licensing classes were often crammed into short periods of time with limited drive time, and unit training focused on other priorities than driving.
GAO made nine recommendations to the Department of Defense to help mitigate future training accidents, including “that the Army and Marine Corps more clearly define roles and establish procedures and mechanisms to help supervisors enhance tactical vehicle safety; and develop performance criteria and measurable standards for driver training programs.”
