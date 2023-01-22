FORT HOOD — After two decades of small-unit combat during the War on Terror, the threats from peer or near-peer adversaries have necessitated the Army return to the days of large-scale, division-level combat operations.

The 1st Cavalry Division was chosen to lead the way for the Army in what those large-scale operations will look like, and as part of the division’s reconstruction, has brought back the concept of a division cavalry — the eyes and ears of the division to gather intelligence and control the battlefield.

DivCav 1.jpg

Previous 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment commander and current 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Kevin Bradley, future "Garryowen" commander Lt. Col. John Dolan, current commander Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, executive officer Maj. Mike Gonzales and operations officer Maj. Sid McMath pose with the unit guidon at the Little Big Horn monument in Montana.
DivCav 3.jpg

 A trooper from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen" works with an unmanned aerial vehicle while taking part in the Army Futures Command exercise Project Convergence-2022 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., in 2022.
DivCav 5.jpg

A Robotic Combat Vehicle-Medium (prototype) is put through its paces during a field test Monday on a Fort Hood range. The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently the only unit in the Army to utilize the robotic vehicles during a ground-breaking test of the robots' capabilities which will set the Army's standards of how robots are deployed in the future.
DivCav 6.jpg

Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of United States Army Forces Command, observes Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, training with robotic combat vehicles at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022. Soldiers are training with prototypes to give feedback on new equipment and ensure the force has superior technology.

