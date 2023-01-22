FORT HOOD — After two decades of small-unit combat during the War on Terror, the threats from peer or near-peer adversaries have necessitated the Army return to the days of large-scale, division-level combat operations.
The 1st Cavalry Division was chosen to lead the way for the Army in what those large-scale operations will look like, and as part of the division’s reconstruction, has brought back the concept of a division cavalry — the eyes and ears of the division to gather intelligence and control the battlefield.
And an historic unit has been chosen to fill that role.
The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, nicknamed “Garryowen,” is in the process of formally becoming the “DivCav” and proving the concepts of just what a highly trained and motivated unit of cavalry scouts can do for the new types of divisions the Army is moving toward.
“It’s not just putting people together and it’s not just putting the equipment together — it’s how do we build the concept for us,” said Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, commander of 1-7 Cav. “There’s been a lot of work from the division level, figuring out the hard questions like, ‘how do we get people?’ ‘Who’s my boss?’ We’re working things through. The campaign on learning has been significant.”
The unit was established July 28, 1866, and is well known in American history for its participation in the Battle of Little Big Horn under the command of Lt. Col. George A. Custer. The unit gained more fame for its victory against a vastly superior force during the Vietnam War at the IA Drang Valley under the command of Lt. Col. Hal Moore — a victory later portrayed in the Mel Gibson movie “We Were Soldiers.”
Division command
As part of the reorganization, Garryowen is no longer a part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and answers directly to the division commander, Speakes said. However, with the need to have a brigade-level commander, a colonel, within the chain of command to sign off on certain things such as legal and administrative matters, the unit will fall under the administrative command of the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade.
“One, it returns us back to our legacy, our lineage — we started out as Air Cav troopers and so now we’re Air Cav troopers again — so they will be our brigade headquarters, Speakes said. “But we are still a direct-reporting unit to division. So I still send my sitreps, my reports, directly to (Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV). I talk a lot to the division staff.
“It’s an interesting time as we’re figuring this all out, but the Army’s memory is really short — in a couple of years, this will seem just like normal, like we’ve always done it.”
The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment will be the only cavalry scout unit of DivCav, Speakes said. The unit will be inflated from other cavalry scout units within the division, nearly doubling the size of the unit, although the combat brigades within the division will retain the headquarters of their cavalry scouts at a company size level.
As for numbers, 1-7 Cav will be at about 1,000 people strong, Speakes said, adding he finds it amazing to think of what that number of troopers will be able to accomplish working together.
“We’re looking through the gains now, and it’s amazing to think of what we can do on the battlefield with the right folks moving towards the right mission,” Speakes said. “What we do (as cavalry scouts) is we help shape the battlefield for the division commander. We are looking for points on the battlefield where we can give the boss an opportunity to succeed. So we’re going to either go answer intelligence requirements that he has. For example, hey scouts, go figure out if this particular road works. All right, we’re going to go figure it out.
“We’re looking for opportunities for him to exploit the initiative. We identify if the opportunities are right on the battlefield, then we can move forward and answer that intelligence requirement so we can then move the rest of the brigades through.”
Training
During 2022, 1-7 Cav was given the opportunity for unique training to help work out the best practices in accomplishing their mission for the division, Speakes said.
“The training we’ve gotten to do has been phenomenal. We’ve gotten to participate in two huge robotics events, two huge experiments for the Army,” the commander said. “The first was the largest robotics experiment the Army has ever done, for five weeks out here at Fort Hood. The amazing part about it is, we didn’t just go out and play with the equipment, we had a really good training plan for it. We established a good baseline for the troops and really answered a lot of questions on how really we want to do human-machine teaming moving forward.
“The idea of innovation is not something new for 1-7 — it’s a part of our DNA as a formation.”
The second major event the unit participated in was Project Convergence-22, which is an Army Futures Command initiative. Garryowen spent 60 days out in California at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin to help prove the concepts for the DivCav pilot.
“We were able to go out and inform as much of the squadron as we could — its future strength,” Speakes said. “We were able to go fight out there and did a baseline of fighting where we figured things out. Then we started adding in this new technology. It made it from good to great quickly.”
Speakes added the most important part of the training was the excitement the troopers showed in finding ways to effectively incorporate the new equipment.
“Giving a trooper the Army’s latest unmanned aerial vehicle, or giving them the Army’s latest tracked robot vehicles, with drone swarms, you name it — troopers were just coming up with great ideas for how to use it that were different from anything I had read in the overall program overview,” he said. “But innovation is just part of what we do here in 1-7. What we do will set up other divisions in the Army for how to move forward, and that is exciting.”
The squadron commander said the efforts to nail down a solid doctrine would not be perfect, but that no matter what the end product looked like, it would always come down to the people — the soldiers driving the DivCav forward.
“They are going to be the most important part of this formation, no matter what it looks like 50 years from now,” Speakes said. “You start with the trooper and focus your effort on the trooper. It’s the right way to spend your effort.”
Once restructured, the 1st Cavalry Division will be the largest division in the Army as an armored division, designed to breach enemy lines and prepare the battlefield to allow other divisions to advance, said retired Col. Keith Sledd, the executive director of the Killeen-based Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, during a 2022 presentation to the Copperas Cove City Council.
It will not be the only new concept for divisional organization in the Army, however, Sledd said. There are four other models that will be stood up for large scale combat operations against near-peer adversaries.
Heavy divisions
Primarily infantry driven, heavy divisions will likely constitute the bulk of the U.S. Army’s armored forces, according to a presentation of the likely makeup of division organization put together by Sledd. It will consist of a maneuver element with two armored brigade combat teams and a Stryker brigade combat team. Each of the brigades will have a full armored cavalry squadron.
A fires element will consist of an artillery brigade with two field artillery battalions equipped with M109A7 155mm self-propelled howitzers and a field artillery battalion equipped with the truck-mounted Next Generation Howitzer 155mm self-propelled howitzer.
The combat support element includes an engineer battalion and a protection brigade.
The division will also include a sustainment brigade and a heavy aviation brigade of attack, assault, reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicle aircraft.
Light divisions
The light divisions will also be infantry, accounting for the majority of the non-airborne/air assault infantry brigade combat teams. The maneuver element will consist of three infantry combat brigades and one tank battalion.
The fire element will consist of an artillery brigade, combat support will have an engineer battalion and protection brigade, and the division will have a sustainment brigade and a light aviation brigade of attack, assault, reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicle aircraft.
Airborne and Air Assault
Similar to a light division, the joint forcible entry division-airborne will primarily focus on airborne operations.
Other than airborne qualification, the main difference from the light division is the inclusion of a divisional cavalry squadron.
The joint forcible entry division-air assault is the heliborne counterpart to the airborne division. Other than the air assault qualification as opposed to airborne qualification, this division will also have an additional general support aviation battalion in its medium aviation brigade, which includes cargo helicopters. This gives the air assault division the largest aviation brigade of any of the division types.
The restructure of the 1st Cavalry Division is expected to be complete by 2028. The division is expected to grow from its current 19,500 troopers to roughly 22,000.
Until then, 1-7 Cav will continue to hone and perfect the future of the division cavalry.
“The branding on it is neat — it’s not just Garryowen pride, it’s DivCav pride,” Speakes said. “I had no idea how excited the troops were going to be about this (becoming DivCav). I get more questions asked by regular soldiers about DivCav than anything else. I’m stunned at that.”
