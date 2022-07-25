FORT HOOD — The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” is in the process of laying the groundwork for how the Army will utilize robotic combat vehicles to enhance combat lethality in the future.
The unit is testing the robots all this week on several training ranges on the western side of Fort Hood.
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit was chosen to put the robots through their paces and develop the tactics, techniques and procedures for best practices that will define their use for all Army units when the robots are fully deployed between 2028 and 2035.
“The Army has really pulled a 180 for how we do combat platform development,” said Maj. Cory Wallace, a member of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team in charge of developing the robots. “This is the largest ground robotic experiment in the Army’s history. We’ve never done anything this big before. For 1/7 Cav, this is a historic event — the future of robotic warfare will be traced back to this event.”
To learn more about these robotic combat vehicles and what they can do, look for the Fort Hood Herald in Wednesday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
