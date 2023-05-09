In a 9 a.m. ceremony Tuesday, the name Fort Hood will be officially be retired, and Fort Cavazos will now be known as “The Great Place.”
But just who were the men behind the names of one of the largest military installations in the world?
Hood
Fort Hood was named after John Bell Hood, who was born June 1, 1831, in Owingsville, Kentucky. A famous Confederate Army general during the Civil War, Hood gained recognition as the commander of the Texas Brigade. In 1861, Hood resigned his commission in the Union Army to join the Confederate Army, where he started out as a first lieutenant in the cavalry. He made rapid progress and, in May of 1862, he was made a brigadier general.
As a result of wounds received in the battle of Chickamauga, Hood lost his right leg. He strapped himself into his horse’s saddle and continued leading his troops.
Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee relieved Hood of his command after Hood refused to turn over ambulances his soldiers captured during the Battle at Second Manassas, in Virginia, which was known as Second Battle of Bull Run by the Union Army.
Hood wanted to keep the ambulances for his soldiers, who demonstrated their displeasure over the decision to relieve Hood. Lee wound up reinstating Hood. However, Lee stipulated that Hood had to apologize. Hood never did. After the war was over, John Hood moved to New Orleans and became a cotton broker and worked as president of the Life Association of America, an insurance business, according to history.com. In 1868, he married New Orleans native Anna Marie Hennen, with whom he had 11 children over ten years, including three pairs of twins. He also served the community in numerous philanthropic endeavors, assisting in fund-raising for orphans, widows and wounded soldiers.
According to encyclopedia.com, Hood — whose family owned slaves — was an advocate for slavery and joined the Confederacy due to his sympathies with the Southern beliefs on the institution.
He died Aug. 30, 1879, from yellow fever, at the age of 48.
Cavazos
Gen. Richard E. Cavazos made history as the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, served as Fort Hood’s senior leader from 1980 to 1982 and is the namesake of the Killeen Independent School District’s Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School in Nolanville.
Born in Kingsville, Texas, on Jan. 31, 1929, Cavazos grew up on the famed King Ranch.
He graduated in 1951 from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and was commissioned a second lieutenant of infantry in the Army from Texas Tech’s ROTC program.
In 1952 in Korea, he commanded the 65th Infantry Regiment, the Borinqueneers.
In Vietnam, he commanded the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division. He commanded at every level of command in the United States Army to include command of the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington, and III Corps at Fort Hood. He was Airborne Ranger qualified and wore one star on his Combat Infantryman’s Badge. After commanding III Corps and Fort Hood, he was promoted to general in February 1982 and assumed command of the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort McPherson, Georgia.
After retiring from the Army in 1984, Cavazos continued to serve on Fort Hood as a senior mentor of the Battlefield Command Training Program — now known as the Mission Command Training Program — which he brought up from its conception, according to retired Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk in an interview after Cavazos’ death. The program helps train senior leaders and staff for combat deployment.
Cavazos died Oct. 29, 2017, and is buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. He was 88.
