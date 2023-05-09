Fort Hood name change

Fort Hood, created in 1942, is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. The late Gen. Richard Cavazos was also from Texas, fought in Vietnam, and later commanded Fort Hood. He was the first Hispanic general in the U.S. Army.

 Composite Photo

In a 9 a.m. ceremony Tuesday, the name Fort Hood will be officially be retired, and Fort Cavazos will now be known as “The Great Place.”

But just who were the men behind the names of one of the largest military installations in the world?

