The official date Fort Hood will become Fort Cavazos is May 9, and later this week the post will begin the process of preparing for the official name change designation.
But the post is not the only organization preparing for the name change. When looking at Google Maps, some areas on North Fort Hood, which is near Gatesville, are already labeled as Fort Cavazos.
This was not, however, done in conjunction with Fort Hood, according to a post spokesman.
According to Chris Haug, it is most likely something to do with the postal service changes being made. During the transition period, any mail going to the post will arrive whether it is addressed as Fort Hood or Fort Cavazos, which should continue for the foreseeable future. That is the most likely reason for the early change, as none of the buildings have been officially renamed yet, he said.
On Google Maps on Tuesday, several facilities were listed with “Fort Cavazos” in the name, including the North Fort Cavazos Chapel, North Fort Cavazos Dining Facility and the North Fort Cavazos Troop Store.
North Fort Hood will become North Fort Cavazos when the name changes goes into effect on May 9. North Fort Hood, often used by National Guard, Reserves and other visiting units, is about 20 miles from the main garrison to the south.
Another change in the works are all the welcome signs near Fort Hood’s many gates.
In one photo being shared on social media of the Clear Creek gate sign, the photo already showed the name Fort Cavazos on it. The photo, however, is rather misleading, said Tom Rheinlander, the post’s director of public affairs.
“In preparation for the 9 a.m. May 9 redesignation ceremony, the lettering on this sign was put up earlier in the month by a contractor but it was the wrong font, Arial; It should have been Arial Black as specified in the contract. As stewards of the public’s tax dollars, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works, who has oversight of the contract, had the contractor take these letters down and order new lettering that matches what is required in the contract,” he said. “With the recent receipt of the proper lettering, the process of changing the lettering on the signs at major access gates across the installation will begin in late April. After each sign is completed, it will then be covered until all signs are unveiled simultaneously during the official redesignation ceremony on May 9.”
The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being renamed after a congressional mandate to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America was passed into law in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Texas general and advocate for slavery, who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
The post will now be named after the late retired Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a native Texan who not only once commanded III Corps and Fort Hood, but continued mentoring and teaching III Corps leaders until his death in 2017. Cavazos was also the fist Hispanic four-star general. He retired as the commander of U.S. Forces Command. He is the namesake of the Killeen Independent School District’s Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School in Nolanville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.