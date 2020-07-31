Two Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on third-degree felony charges after police said that one man attacked a security guard last year and another man injured a police officer and a nurse.
Marcus Jeremy Ryan, 29, and Richard Villegas-Perez, 33, each were indicted on an unrelated charge of assault of a public servant.
Ryan was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $147,500, on the assault charge, a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as criminal trespass and criminal simulation, both misdemeanor charges.
Villegas-Perez was not listed in jail.
Ryan
On June 10, a Killeen police officer took Ryan to a hospital on an emergency order of detention, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Ryan refused to take medication that was prescribed by the doctor, standing up on the bed. When an officer “tried to get Ryan off the bed...Ryan gained leverage (on the officer) and used force to injure (the officer’s) shoulder,” according to the affidavit.
The officer later was diagnosed with “severe tearing of muscles and tendons,” police said.
The nurse continued to try to get Ryan under control, but he allegedly assaulted her physically and pushed her into a wall, “knocking the wind out of her lungs” and causing back pain.
Villegas-Perez
Harker Heights police on Sept. 1, 2019, responded to a club regarding a disturbance between customers and security officers, according to the arrest affidavit.
A man told police that he was working at the club as an employee of a private security business that is licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS licenses and regulates the private security profession in the state.
The man “was wearing a distinct uniform that identified him as a security officer, which included a tactical vest and a badge,” police said.
At around 2:15 a.m., bar employees were enforcing “last call” when a customer allegedly became upset and began fighting with a bartender. The security guard was escorting the man outside when police said that the man’s brother, Villegas-Perez, “jumped on (the man) and began to strike him on the face and body with his hands,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that they observed injuries on the security guard.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Gary Eugene Aleman, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rubie Korrynne Matos, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of hindering apprehension.
Antonio Campos, 20, of Harker Heights, on a charge of sexual assault.
Timothy Charles Lacy, 29, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Mable Flowers, 35, of Corpus Christi, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Johnnie Ray Randall Jr., 31, of Houston, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Antonio Willis McCullen, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Amanda Perry, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Deandre Lamar Luckey, 20, of Killeen, on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Lamar Robert Johnson, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Joshua Michael Corcino, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Samantha Ann Strough, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward an individual.
Jasmine Binion, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Walter Brian Jackson, 33, of Killeen, on two counts of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Darriell Keith Lee Jr., 29, of Killeen, on two counts of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Robert J. Hardwick II, 23, of Killeen on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
William Evrett Brown, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 27, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Misael Morillo-Vazquez, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.