Jacquay Jackson

Jacquay Jackson, a former Army sergeant, will soon be commissioned as an Army second lieutenant and graduate from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

 Courtesy Photo | A&M-Central Texas

Jacquay Jackson, 29, wakes up every morning busier than the average university student. Not only is he a husband to wife, Talia, but he is also a proud stepdad to Niomi, 13, and Jamal, 15, and a company commander of the Army ROTC program at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

He is responsible for more than 50 fellow cadets in the program.

