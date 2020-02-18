FORT HOOD — Nearly half of the roughly 4,000 Fort Hood soldiers from Fort Hood’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are now home from a deployment to Korea.
The 3rd Brigade “Greywolf” deployed to South Korea in July for a nine-month rotation. Several flights of soldiers have already come in, with more slated to come home this weekend, according to 1st Cavalry Division officials.
The troops performed extensive training during the mission, and were there as a reaction force in case combat broke out on the Korean peninsula. The brigade’s headquarters is scheduled to transfer responsibility for the mission in early March to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, from Fort Riley, Kansas.
The rotation was the first time the Greywolf Brigade deployed to Korea in its entirety since 1963. The rotational system was introduced in 2015, when the Army deactivated the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, which was permanently stationed in South Korea. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was the first unit to begin the rotation cycle.
