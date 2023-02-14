Uncasing

A "Greywolf" trooper, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hugs his child after an uncasing ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 13. An uncasing ceremony symbolizes a unit's return from a deployment.

 Pfc. David Dumas

FORT HOOD — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, uncased its colors at Cooper Field earlier this week, signifying the return home after accomplishing its mission in Europe.

Approximately 4,200 troopers, composed primarily of 3rd Brigade, deployed throughout Europe in July 2022 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to support NATO allies and deter Russian aggression. The brigade, nicknamed Greywolf, held a homecoming ceremony on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.