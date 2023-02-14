FORT HOOD — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, uncased its colors at Cooper Field earlier this week, signifying the return home after accomplishing its mission in Europe.
Approximately 4,200 troopers, composed primarily of 3rd Brigade, deployed throughout Europe in July 2022 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to support NATO allies and deter Russian aggression. The brigade, nicknamed Greywolf, held a homecoming ceremony on Monday.
“Greywolf, well done. You all executed a strategically significant mission on behalf of the United States government, the United States Army, and this division,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander. “You now have lived the legend and we are extremely proud of you. Mission accomplished.”
Replacing the brigade in Europe is the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. These deployments are a one-for-one unit replacement which leaves the overall security in the region unchanged, according to the Army.
First arriving in Poland last year, 3rd Brigade tested all equipment within the unit to ensure they were mission capable and in good working condition. This allows military units to accurately assess the current state of all their military equipment and weapon systems, increasing the brigade’s readiness.
Following their initial arrival, Greywolf troopers moved into their gunnery tables from squad level to brigade level to achieve gunnery certifications. Completing gunnery builds the unit’s proficiency and helps them build cohesive teams at all echelons.
Greywolf readily trained and qualified with their assigned weapons during the course of the deployment. Maintaining weapon qualifications ensured the brigade remained mission capable and a force that is always ready for anything, according to the Army.
The brigade also participated in multiple community outreach events and several training exercises, including Exercise Cerberus 22, where they trained alongside members of the United Kingdom’s 3rd Division. Taking part in these events allowed the brigade to build partnerships and strengthen allied relationships.
