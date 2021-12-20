Christmas came early for Central Texas nonprofit Wreaths for Vets after H-E-B presented the group with a $10,000 donation in Killeen on Monday.
The check, presented by H-E-B staff at the Stan Schlueter Killeen location, brought the nonprofit one step closer to obtaining a new customized enclosed trailer fit for hauling and storing thousands of wreaths.
“Oh my goodness, I was so excited,” Wreaths for Vets founder Jean Shine said Monday when asked for her reaction to the news of the donation. “I was jumping up and down. ... We’re just so excited to receive this generous donation from H-E-B to help us toward that goal.”
Every year, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Wreaths for Vets volunteers lay thousands of holiday wreaths at grave sites at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195 in Killeen.
Shine said Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia was her original inspiration for the cause.
“For years, I’d seen the pictures at Arlington, and their wreaths, and just thought it was the most amazing, emotional thing,” Shine said. “When we opened our veterans cemetery, I went out there and a group brought six wreaths, and I looked out there, and there were lots, and lots, and lots of grave sites already in our very first year. So I decided that nope, that cannot be, we need a wreath on every single grave to honor and remember and show respect to our veterans and their families.”
H-E-B Fort Hood Area Community Coordinator Graciela Belazquez said she was happy to be a part of such a worthy cause.
“We are basically doing this and donating this money so that they can continue to do the wonderful things they do to honor veterans, their families, and all of the wonderful people that lay at rest at the cemetery,” Belazquez said Monday.
The nonprofit owns two trailers and over 12,000 wreaths, but as the cemetery grows the group will be in need of additional wreaths and one more trailer.
“It is unusual for us to get a large donation like this,” Wreaths for Vets Treasurer Cyd West said Monday. “We are very appreciative, especially in this year when we’re going to have to not only find a new trailer, but purchase a lot of wreaths.”
Wreaths for Vets is in need of volunteers to retrieve the wreaths at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
“We desperately need (volunteers),” Shine said. “That is the least glamorous job (wreath retrieval), but sometimes the most meaningful.”
Individuals interested in donating to the cause for new wreaths or a new trailer may do so online at https://www.wreathsforvets.org/ or via mail to Wreaths for Vets, P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, TX, 76548.
