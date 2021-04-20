The Military Child Education Coalition and H-E-B announced Tuesday a joint partnership to recognize military-connected children from across the Fort Hood area as part of a month-long salute to the Month of the Military Child this weekend.
Military-connected children from Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville and Temple are encouraged to stop by the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Drive this Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a drive-thru event.
As part of the celebration, the first 1,000 military-connected children will receive free gift bags with items including:
A Purple Up T-shirt
Books
H-E-Buddy items
Wristbands
Snacks
The partnership is part of H-E-B Operation Appreciation, an ongoing company wide program created to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces — men and women who are H-E-B employees and customers, said H-E-B’s spokesman Johnny Mojica.
“As part of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, H-E-B works year-round in partnering with military organizations who support our service members and their families, both financially and emotionally, across the 300 communities we serve in Texas,” said Mojica. “We are proud to partner with MCEC to celebrate Month of the Military Child for the critical role and the resilience military-connected children make on behalf of the U.S. Armed Forces.”
According to militarychild.org, MCEC is a global nonprofit leadership, service delivery and advocacy organization. MCEC supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle.
“We are so proud to celebrate the Month of the Military Child here in the Fort Hood area with our partners and friends from H-E-B,” said MCEC president and CEO Dr. Becky Porter. “Military kids hold a special place in our hearts, especially during this time of the year. We are inspired by them and sincerely look forward to recognizing them for their amazing service.”
Month of the Military Child was first recognized in 1986 by then-Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger. The month-long celebration provides an opportunity for local communities to rally around their military families to celebrate the contributions and sacrifices all military-connected children make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.