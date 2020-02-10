HAMILTON — The Hamilton Spring Fling on March 9 will feature the San Antonio kennel manager for nonprofit K9s for Warriors as a guest speaker.
Julie Brooks is scheduled to speak about service dogs and how they are trained to work with veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war. K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.
Spring Fling is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by the Hamilton Extension Education Association Council. It will be held at the Family Life Center of St. John Lutheran Church, 122 Cheyenne Mesa in Hamilton.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Vendors will be available and door prizes will be given out. There will also be a silent auction, lunch, guest speakers and music.
Vendors looking to set up a booth can reserve an eight foot by eight foot space for $25. Contact June Hivnor at 254-372-3008 or pjhivnor@gmail.com to reserve a space.
Hamilton is located about an hour northwest of Killeen on Texas Highway 36.
