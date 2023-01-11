FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood leadership, along with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood leadership, rectified a 52-year-old mistake on Wednesday by properly presenting a Vietnam veteran with the medals he had earned for valor during a ceremony at the III Corps headquarters.

Retired Staff Sgt. John Footman, who earned the Bronze Star with V for Valor and the Purple Heart Medal during actions in 1970 while on his second combat tour in Vietnam, had merely been handed the medals after he earned them without them being pinned on him the way they should have been according to military protocols. When the garrison leadership learned about it, they decided to ensure he was given the medals properly.

