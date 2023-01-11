FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood leadership, along with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood leadership, rectified a 52-year-old mistake on Wednesday by properly presenting a Vietnam veteran with the medals he had earned for valor during a ceremony at the III Corps headquarters.
Retired Staff Sgt. John Footman, who earned the Bronze Star with V for Valor and the Purple Heart Medal during actions in 1970 while on his second combat tour in Vietnam, had merely been handed the medals after he earned them without them being pinned on him the way they should have been according to military protocols. When the garrison leadership learned about it, they decided to ensure he was given the medals properly.
“We were at the retiree appreciation weekend back in October, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Calvin) Hall and I were standing there, and we overheard retired Staff Sgt. Footman talking about that particular situation,” said Col. Chad Foster, garrison commander. “We all kind of looked at each other at the same time and said, we can fix that.”
That led to Wednesday’s ceremony inside the post’s top headquarters building, attended by about 100 people, including Fort Hood’s top brass and Killeen leaders.
Footman, dressed in the same uniform he wore in Vietnam, said he was surprised and honored that Fort Hood would take the time to ensure he was given the recognition he should have been given 52 years previously.
“I feel really great right now. A little nervous, but I’m OK, I’ll make it through,” Footman said. “This was a great event today. Something I’ve been waiting for and I thought would never happen. But it happened today. Anybody else out there that hasn’t had it done (properly received the medals they earned), you need to get it done. I’m very proud that III Corps took the reins and ran with it. It’s so in my heart, I can’t see. I’m overwhelmed.”
Footman earned the Bronze Star with V for Valor while capturing enemy equipment and intelligence documents. The Purple Heart Medal was for wounds he received during that operation.
“All of the work that went into earning those awards, he already did,” Foster said of Footman’s actions in Vietnam. “That bill has been paid, and we’re just happy to be a part of it with him today, with some of the members of his family, his friends and of course, the entire central Texas community.”
Many members of the community attended the event, to include Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, whose late husband retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King was Footman’s best friend. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey, the first senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Department of Defense, was also in attendance.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, presented the medals to Footman.
“I can think of no better way to start out 2023 than with this long overdue recognition. Again, this is long overdue, and I was allowed to become familiar with the story a little bit over the last couple of weeks, and I tell you what, I could not be more impressed,” Bernabe said. “Here’s what I know about him: One, he’s a warrior. And there are a lot of us here who put a lot of stock in that, in that label, that title. By the way, he volunteered for that second tour, and it was on that second tour that he did those things and earned those recognitions.
“He’s a warrior. He’s a Soldier for Life. Because while he served for 20 years in the uniform, he’s actually served even longer as a Soldier for Life. Thirty plus years volunteering his time, his energy, his love for soldiers and their families, and using that to drive action, inspire folks to deliver results to take care of our soldiers and their families. Selfless service.”
