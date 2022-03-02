KILLEEN — When U.S. Army Sgt. Mathew Gualdarama learned on the way home from his third Iraq combat deployment in five years that his unit would soon be on the way back overseas for a fourth time, he decided enough was enough.
“Before we even got home, they were already telling us when we were going back,” the 40-year-old Killeen resident said. “That’s mostly why I got out. It was just too much.”
Born in Oahu, Hawaii, and raised in Napa Valley, Calif., Gualdarama came to Texas after graduating from high school in 1999. His father was living in Athens, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas, and brought him and his brother and sister home for a summer visit after attending Gualdarama’s commencement ceremonies.
He decided to stay in the Lone Star State and took a job in Athens with a tire company loading trucks, then started looking for better opportunities when he found out he was going to become a father.
“I needed to figure out life and so I joined the Army in 2001. I didn’t have any other answers, so that’s what I did.
“The funny thing is, I was supposed to join in 2000. I was going to be in field artillery; shooting rockets off the back of a Humvee. The recruiter coached me up on what to say and what not to say when I got to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station).
“Back in California, I had gotten into some trouble and so I had a record. But they said my record was sealed. When I got to MEPS, they put us all in a room and asked if anyone had anything they wanted to confess. The recruiter had told me, ‘When they do that, don’t say anything. Your record is sealed.’
“I said, ‘OK, no problem.’ But when I got into that room, I spilled the beans. I’ve always had a strong conscience, so I just spilled it. That put everything on hold for a while.”
Things eventually got straightened out and Gualdarama reported for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
The first couple of days were a big adjustment.
“You don’t get to wake up when you want; open the fridge when you want to. I had no clue about military stuff — let alone, being in shape,” he said.
“I’ll never forget that first day when we got to meet our drill sergeant. We’re in formation, and we were supposed to line up all our gear with the first person in line. I was one of the ones in position that everyone else was supposed to line up off of, but I didn’t realize that. All I could hear was the drill sergeant saying, ‘Move your bag. Do this; do that.’
“So I’m moving all over the place, and I was the one who was supposed to be standing still so they could line up off of me.
“’Why are you moving?’
“’Because you told me to, sir.’
“’No, not you!’”
After basic, it was on to AIT (advanced individual training), which was also at Fort Leonard Wood. He trained as an 88M (truck driver) and was assigned to come to Fort Hood, but a paperwork snag kept him in limbo for a while.
“After AIT, I went to get my paperwork like everybody else, but they didn’t have it, so they put me in some barracks — basically working for the office — until my paperwork finally came in. I was there for five weeks, which was also during 9/11 (terrorist attacks on the U.S.).
“I remember walking into the orderly room — the office — and the first sergeant and some other folks were there, all crowded around the TV. One of the sergeants said, ‘You see that building right there? That’s the Pentagon. That’s where your paperwork is coming from. You ain’t going nowhere now.’
“It finally came in and I was off to Fort Hood.”
Gualdarama became a member of the 4th Infantry Division (later moved to Fort Carson, Colo.) and by 2003, he was off to fight in Iraq, providing combat support including supplies and ammunition for a cavalry unit.
Even in a support role and not involved in direct combat, there were more than a few frightening moments.
“It was a little scary, because I’d never been to war. But we made it. We were a support company for 1-10 Cavalry, so every time they moved or set up somewhere, we’d follow them (in convoys). At night, I can remember hearing mortar rounds going off (and) some of the fighting going on. Even now, when I hear thunder, it shakes me up a little bit.
“When we got back, they converted our company over to an aviation brigade that supported aircraft. So my last two deployments weren’t as … exciting, I guess.”
After the 2003-04 rotation, Gualdarama was sent back to the Middle East in 2005-06 and 2008-09. As soon as he got back home the last time, the now-married soldier started the process of leaving the military.
When he got out, Gualdarama went to work as a contractor on West Fort Hood.
“I worked for about two years at the ammunition and supply point, then the company I was working for lost the contract.
“So I went back to school to become a graphic designer. At some point, Walmart in Temple called me up and offered me a job as an order filler, so I took that and quit going to school.
“I did that for about four years,” he said. “Now, I’m helping people with credit restoration. Giving them the tools to get out of debt. I’m under the umbrella of a company called United Wealth Education. The company is pretty amazing. They really have a heart for people. They understand that as people work through credit repair and that sort of thing, that it can be stressful.
“We understand what people are going through, and it’s a great way to help them out. We offer a whole array of tools to help them get their credit fixed. I really enjoy it. Serving people and helping people.”
To learn more about Gualdarama’s services, go to www.ucesprotectionplan.com/Default.aspx?rid=mgualdarama.
When he is not busy with work and family, Gualdarama enjoys playing the ukulele. The father of five and new grandfather of one offers this bit of advice for anyone starting out in the military or considering joining the service.
“Be open to learning. Have a good time. Just enjoy it.”
Looking back at his eight years in the Army, Gualdarama says sometimes he thinks he should have stayed in and made it a career, but he is happy with the way things have turned out.
“I wish I could have retired (with 20 years’ service), but I don’t have any regrets. I wouldn’t have had the experiences I had. My life experiences made me who I am today.”
