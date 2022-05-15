Margie Taylor, of Conroe in East Texas, spent her first Mother’s Day last Sunday without her youngest son at the cemetery placing flowers on his grave.
“I never thought I’d be here,” Taylor said by phone.
Taylor last talked to her youngest son by text on the evening of Jan. 31, not knowing it’d be their last interaction.
“He said, ‘Thank you, Mom. I love you. I’ll call you tomorrow, I have to be up at 0300,’ and I said, ‘Ok, I love you,’” she said. “That was our last conversation, but I didn’t know that.”
Taylor’s son, Fort Hood Spc. Joey Lenz, 32, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was found dead in his barracks room on the morning of Feb. 1. Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division, commonly referred to as CID, confirmed it is investigating Lenz’s death.
“It’s horrible, and most days I cry,” she said. “I see his picture, and I cry. It just doesn’t make sense. I can understand if he got into a car accident or had a heart attack, but nothingness for someone who was healthy? You can’t tell me that medication wasn’t involved.”
Lenz, who enlisted in 2017, was expected to leave the Army in mid-March, Taylor said.
“He already had a job, he was happy, everything was good, and then he died,” she said.
His mother said she finds it hard to believe her healthy 32-year-old son died unexpectedly in his sleep.
“I buried my son and he did not deserve to die,” she said. “I don’t know if he suffered, or if he was scared, but that’s what’s been on my mind lately.”
As time moves on, Taylor said she is reminded of an incident that happened 11 months before his mysterious death.
“Back in March 2021, I got a call late one afternoon from a medic on base,” she said. “He said, ‘We want to do an emergency MRI on Joey,’ and I said, ‘Why?’ They said he’s unconscious and he can’t give consent himself. So I said, ‘Yes, you can do it, but I want a call back,’ and I never got that call back. It was almost midnight when I got a hold of an ICU nurse at Darnall (Army Medical Center). She said, ‘They overmedicated him.’ He went in for an eye infection on base, they gave him four medications that are not on his record anymore. But she said, ‘He’s OK, call in the morning.’”
Lenz’s mother said her son enjoyed his Army life, that he didn’t want to leave, but he was being “pushed out.” Since his death, Taylor learned her son was being bullied and targeted by a captain who has since been moved. Taylor said Lenz’s staff sergeant and lieutenant colonel were also moved in recent weeks.
“What I didn’t know then, but I know now, is that he was being pushed out of the Army,” she said. “My son loved the Army. He loved the boundaries, the guidance. He loved getting recognized for doing a good job.”
Between Christmas, when her son visited her in Conroe for the holiday, and his death on Feb. 1, Taylor was told her son was prescribed four medicines: Trazadone, Cyclobenzaprine, Fluoxetine and Propranolol leading her to believe a drug reaction known as serotonin syndrome may have contributed to his death.
“All I’m saying is these medications he was not on when he came home,” she said.
‘He didn’t just die’
During a memorial for Lenz at Fort Hood in February, Taylor said she met privately with over 30 soldiers who wanted to share happy memories of her son.
“They told me stories of kindness of my son, how he snuck a cat in the barracks one time because he was all about animals,” she said.
Her son was such an avid lover of animals, his gravestone is engraved with a Paul McCartney quote: “You can judge a man’s true character by the way he treats his fellow animals.”
“They told me he’d do two or three shifts for people so they could be with their wives or family — he was just that guy,” she said. “Then, they flipped it, and they said you need to get justice for Joey. They said, ‘We know he didn’t just die. There’s something going on and they overmedicate here.’”
As weeks turned into months, Taylor said her grief is beginning to turn into anger at Fort Hood’s inaction.
“I’m his mother, he didn’t just die after texting me at 9:30,” she said. “If it wasn’t suicide, and he didn’t die of natural causes, or a flood, or a tornado, or a fall, then it’s a homicide whether intentional or not. We need to figure out who was accountable for this whether it was an accident or not. I think it was negligence but, then again, I have no idea and there are so many crazy things leading up to this.”
In the past three months, Taylor says she has hit roadblock after roadblock at Fort Hood in her quest to know what caused her son’s untimely death.
One week after his death, Lenz’s mother said she submitted a request through her casualty assistance officer for her son’s autopsy results and all medical records, but as of Friday, she hasn’t received the requested documents from Fort Hood.
Instead, Taylor said she’s been told she must provide another form of documentation to show she is the executor of her son’s estate — in addition to the birth certificate and death certificate she already provided.
“This makes no sense, I was next of kin to get his personal belongings, his final paycheck, and now I’m not next of kin,” she said. “How does that work exactly? I have a right to his medical records. ...If they weren’t hiding anything, why wouldn’t I already have something? Honestly, they know, they just want to be able to control the narrative.”
Friday she was told she would need to submit a federal Freedom of Information Act request for those documents and that they would likely be redacted upon receipt.
Feeling she was getting nowhere in her search for answers, Taylor recently turned to the social media network TikTok to get her message out.
“I was like I don’t know what the heck I’m doing,” she said. “It’s not my wheelhouse, but I just did it.”
In less than a month, over 800,000 people have watched her video pleading for justice for her son. More than 3,500 people have commented, many sharing stories of their own family member’s unsolved military death.
“There are other people,” she said. “It’s bad. There are other mothers telling me of medicine mismanagement. How many lives need to be lost until somebody does something about it? It doesn’t seem important until it’s your child.”
At the end of the day, nothing is going to bring her youngest son back, but Taylor said she is owed answers.
“Having to do this every day and fight the Army is something a parent should not have to do when they lost a child — to keep fighting for answers,” she said. “This is wrong.”
Lenz’s mother said she reached out to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s office for help. When asked for a comment Thursday, Cruz’s office did not respond by deadline Friday.
Investigation
In a phone call Friday morning, Taylor said she was informed by Fort Hood CID Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas that CID had completed its investigation and that her son had died of “mixed drug interaction.”
“I believe there is more to the story,” Taylor said.
The mother said she is exploring how to have her own independent autopsy done.
In response to Herald questions Wednesday, before the investigation was completed, U.S. Army CID Public Affairs Chief Patrick Barnes issued the following statement.
“On 1 Feb 22, CID was notified that Lenz was found unresponsive in his barracks room on Fort Hood by another unit member,” Barnes said. “EMS responded, but Lenz was pronounced deceased at 0601, 1 Feb 22. There were no immediate signs of violence or foul play. An autopsy was conducted, but the results of the autopsy are pending at this time. This is an active investigation and further details will not be disclosed at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. Release of medical records are controlled by both HIPAA and FOIA and would have to be discussed with the medical authorities in possession of any such records.”
When asked what the protocol was for a soldier’s next of kin to receive medical records, and why Taylor was unable to obtain these records, 1st Cavalry Division officials said Friday, “Regarding these two questions, we will be able to get back to you next week.”
The Herald asked questions of officials at Fort Hood’s Public Affairs Office and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Wednesday but as of deadline Friday had not received responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.