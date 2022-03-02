DALLAS — Experience a bit of the Emerald Isle this week in Dallas, where the 40th annual North Texas Irish Festival brings live music, dancing, storytelling, horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheepherding, beer and whiskey tasting and more to historic Fair Park, home of the Cotton Bowl.
Considered one of the country’s largest cultural celebrations, this family-friendly event running March 4 to 6 includes indoor and outdoor entertainment on multiple stages, along with such things as genealogy research opportunities, shopping, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment and free arts and crafts for the kids.
A list of scheduled musical performers includes: 5 Second Rule, Dallas-based acoustic band; Behan, a family band influenced by The Clancy Brothers, The Dubliners, and the Irish Rovers; Beyond the Pale quartet; Celtic Aire folk ensemble; Don Gabbert, voice of West Texas Celts; Ed Miller, Jil Chambless, Scooter Muse and Rich Brotherton; Emerald Accent; Inishfree School of Irish Dance Dallas; Jiggernaut, bagpipes and vocals; Jackson Irish Dancers, traditional Irish dance; Kinfolk, the Fleming family (Peggy, Ken, Kevin, and Katie); Piper Jones Band, Highland bagpipes and percussion; Reel Treble, foot-stomping multi-instrumentalists; Plunk Murray, Dallas-based group featuring audience sing-alongs and plenty of Irish humor; Skerryvore, brothers Daniel (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (pipes, whistles, accordion); Slugger’s Rule, Celtic and folk music; and The Irish Rogues, recognized as “Dallas’ Premier Irish Pub Band.”
The North Texas Irish Festival originated as the First Texas Ceili held on March 5, 1983, at Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn (now Pappadeaux Seafood). The following year, the festival moved to the Cultural Arts building in Fair Park, located just east of downtown.
Plenty of seating is available — up to 800 seats at the larger stages — and around there are tables and chairs around the food courts, as well as additional seating in other areas around the park. Lawn chairs are not allowed.
Festival hours are:
Friday, 6 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ticket sales will end approximately one hour prior to the gates closing. Alcohol sales will end approximately 30 minutes prior to the end of the festival.
Dogs on a short leash at all times are allowed, although unruly dogs will be asked to leave and take their owners with them. Please bring a supply of plastic bags to clean up after pets. A $1 donation for the SPCA is also requested for all pets entering the festival.
Costumes are encouraged, including kilts, renaissance garb, ethnic wear, Leprechaun suit, etc. Patrons are asked to dress “tastefully.”
Outside food may not be brought inside the gates. Prices for food vendors are described as “reasonable,” and due to TABC regulations, alcohol may not be brought in. All coolers and other containers are subject to inspection.
For more information, go to www.ntif.org.
Speaking of food, there are a number of excellent restaurants near Fair Park, including Two Podners Bar-B-Que & Seafood, 1441 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.
Daily entree specials here include:
Sundays: Oxtails and rice, fried chicken, chicken and dressing.
Monday: Chicken fried steak and spaghetti.
Tuesdays: Fried chicken, spaghetti, oxtails and rice.
Wednesdays: Pork rib tips, oxtails and rice, chicken tetrazinni.
Thursdays: Beef tips and rice, chicken tetrazinni, fried chicken.
Fridays: Meatloaf, pork rib tips.
Saturdays: Oxtails and rice, pork rib tips.
Along with traditional fare like brisket, ribs, barbecue chicken, chopped beef, sausage, and turkey, diners may also enjoy chitterlings (available as a seasonal item), and vegetables/side dishes that include baked beans, yams, dirty rice, greens, black-eyed peas, cabbage, corn, pinto beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, okra and tomatoes, green beans, beets, potato salad, coleslaw, cucumber salad and macaroni salad.
Fish, hot links, and baked potatoes are on the menu, along with peach cobbler, banana pudding, cake and pecan pie.
Go to www.twopodnersbbq.com/ for more information.
