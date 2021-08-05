Court proceedings for Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis have been rescheduled for later this month, according to the U.S. Army’s court docket.
In March, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of obstruction of justice — charges which Marquis vehemently denies. Read more about her case here: https://bit.ly/3i6fthv.
Marquis was originally scheduled to have a hearing Friday, but her upcoming court date was pushed back to Aug. 23.
In late July, Marquis’ former Fort Hood-appointed defense attorney, Capt. Jestyne Martin, requested to be removed from Marquis’ case. A new Fort Hood-appointed defense attorney has since been assigned to Marquis’ case.
Marquis told the Herald Thursday she hired a Dallas-based civilian defense attorney, Jeffery King, to assist with her case.
As of Thursday morning, Marquis’ legal defense GoFundMe campaign had raised $1,325 of its $30,000 goal. The website for Marquis’ legal defense fund can be reached at https://bit.ly/3zv648R.
