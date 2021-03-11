HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA partnered with the Salvation Army of Central Texas and former Houston Astros owner and billionaire Drayton McLane to provide 4,000 pounds of food to 200 military families from Fort Hood on Thursday.
The giveaway happened outside the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights.
Texas military families have higher rates of food insecurity compared to military families in the rest of the country, the Armed Services YMCA said in a news release.
Since last March, the Armed Services YMCA has helped distribute 2 million pounds of food to more than 40,000 families.
The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights serves 5,000 military families annually with a focus on critical child care resources.
